5,037 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,505.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 431,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,804. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

