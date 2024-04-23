JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 14,534 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 36,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,388. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $946.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

