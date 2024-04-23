Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 366.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 681,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.