JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.37. 389,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

