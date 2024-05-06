AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.4% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $101.40. 13,324,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

