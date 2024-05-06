Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,110. The stock has a market cap of $482.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.