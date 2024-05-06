Spire Wealth Management Purchases 18,920 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

