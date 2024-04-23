JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 328,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,641. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

