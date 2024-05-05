Spire Wealth Management Acquires 22,675 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.75. 44,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $244.07 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.