Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,941 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 1,830,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.