Spire Wealth Management Sells 23,118 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,898 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after buying an additional 558,435 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 132,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

