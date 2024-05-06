SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 2,758,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

