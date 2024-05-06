Spire Wealth Management Has $11.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 651,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.