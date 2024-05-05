Spire Wealth Management Sells 25,414 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.74. 2,097,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

