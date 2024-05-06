Spire Wealth Management Sells 781 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

MAR traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.