Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

