Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after purchasing an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

