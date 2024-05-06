iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.16% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 322.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 1,047,381 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $406,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,154,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,045,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.