EOS Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. EOS has a market cap of $950.20 million and approximately $100.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001018 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,906,738 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

