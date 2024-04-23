ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.29 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $114,566.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,700.01 or 1.00023563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05565501 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $236,618.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

