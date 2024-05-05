W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

