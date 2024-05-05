Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

QQQM traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,171. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

