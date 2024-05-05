Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYBL. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 495,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYBL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.18. 21,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1912 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

