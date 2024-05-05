Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,928. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

