W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,878 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. 359,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

