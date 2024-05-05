SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $14,085.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,123.15 or 1.00042515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01841473 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,681.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.