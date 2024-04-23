JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 396,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.