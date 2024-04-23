JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $276.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $276,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.13. 546,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,380. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.