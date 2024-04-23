Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,694 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 19,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $404.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

