CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 45,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.64.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.