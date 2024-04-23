Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 93 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Humana were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Humana by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Humana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 476,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Humana by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.63.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,984. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day moving average of $398.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

