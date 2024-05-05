Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,826,695 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

