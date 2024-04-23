Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.24 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $121.61 or 0.00182266 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $42.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.01 or 0.00761372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00129244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00107614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,427,641 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.