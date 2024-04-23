Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $174.89 Million

Status (SNT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $174.89 million and $9.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,714.81 or 0.99987810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00103838 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04179972 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,160,787.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

