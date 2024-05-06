Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $123.05. 5,932,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

