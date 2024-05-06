Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,157 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,835,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. 3,309,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

