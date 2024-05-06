TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

