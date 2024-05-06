Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. 2,388,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

