Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $73,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,320. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

