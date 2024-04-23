Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 10.9%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 25,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 11,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Invesque Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.67, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.03 million during the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 50.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.