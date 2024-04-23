JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 433,949 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 6.89% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $54,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,416,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000.

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

