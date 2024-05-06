Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 20,910 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

