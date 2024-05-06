Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 8,093,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.