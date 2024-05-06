Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.