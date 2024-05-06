Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

