Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $983.58 and last traded at $995.00. Approximately 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $996.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $924.23 and a 200-day moving average of $825.82.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

