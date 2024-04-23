Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $983.58 and last traded at $995.00. Approximately 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $996.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Biglari
Biglari Price Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.