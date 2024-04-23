JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $10.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $324.24. The stock had a trading volume of 667,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,879. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

