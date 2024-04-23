JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.99. 599,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,080. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

