Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading 10% Higher

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 28,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

