Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,872 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,367. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

